    FlyByWire A32NX v0.5.0 Released

    Hey everyone! We're excited to announce the long-awaited 0.5.0 stable release of the FlyByWire A32NX, featuring major new features such as Simbrief integration, ATSU and OPTIONS menu, a reworked flight model, overhauled interior and exterior sounds, improved lighting, and much more!

    Download 0.5.0 here

    We know everyone was looking forward to new features such as electrical & hydraulic systems and our new custom fly-by-wire system, but unfortunately, we ran into a few issues with the SDK and are waiting on MS/Asobo to address them before we can include them in a stable version.

    Read the full changelog here

    The A32NX Project is a community driven open source project to create a free Airbus A320neo in Microsoft Flight Simulator that is as close to reality as possible. It aims to enhance the default A320neo by improving the systems depth and functionality to bring it up to payware-level, all for free.

