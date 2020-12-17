Orbx Announces TrueEarth Canary Islands For X-Plane 11

TrueEarth Canary Islands for X-Plane 11 delivers nine idyllic islands to explore in phenomenal detail and also includes the fully hand-crafted and highly detailed GCLA La Palma Airport.

Discover the sun, sea and serenity of this stunning archipelago in an experience that only TrueEarth can deliver as you cruise along the coasts of Gran Canaria or marvel at Mount Teide as it towers above the island of Tenerife.

Combining detailed hand-corrected aerial imagery and refined mesh means the islands are more lifelike in X-Plane 11 than ever before.

