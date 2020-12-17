  • MSFS December 17th, 2020 Development Update

    MSFS December 17th, 2020 Development Update

    To wrap up the year with a ribbon, we present to you our final Feature Discovery series episode of the season featuring information on VR (see below). VR drops this coming Tuesday, December 22nd, with Sim Update 2. We are looking forward to this release and might even have a few surprises coming your way! Stay tuned next Tuesday for the release notes and more. As this is our final, official development update of the year, we wish you the happiest of holidays. Keep flying, pilots!

    Feature Discovery Series Episode #9 – VR

    Development Roadmap

    MSFS 2020 Development Roadmap

    SDK Update

    DevMode:

    • Now that we announced the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox for Summer 2021, work on GDI+ is focused on allowing the legacy XML gauges system to work on Xbox.
    • The new console is almost ready to go. The last details are currently being tested and this rework will be available in a near-future release.
    • A new airport lights system is available in the Scenery Editor. It is currently in the testing stage and will be delivered in a near-future update.
    • As usual, the team is working on improving the overall stability of the DevMode at the same time, giving special focus to the Project Editor, the Scenery Editor, and the Aircraft Editor. The community’s feedback continues to be helpful in identifying & fixing bugs and thus making the tools better.

    WebAssembly:

    • We modified the WASM loading sequence so that a flight cannot start before all WASM gauges are initialized.
    • We fixed a clipping issue when using the GDI+ layer.

    Third Party Update

    In the 4 months since launch, we have approved almost 100 3rd party development teams to the Partner Program and they have released over 300 products on the platform to date. Several hundred more aircraft, airports and other add-ons have either been announced or are in production. All this is a great validation to the SDK team and we can’t wait to see all the amazing add-ons the third party community will develop in 2021!

    We continue to have very fruitful conversations with Working Title and are also in contact with Fly By Wire and several other teams that are pushing hard to enhance several of the launch planes. We aim to have more great news ins this area in early 2021!

    Source

