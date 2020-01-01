  • Taburet - EU DEM Pack 1 - UK Terrain for MSFS

    Taburet - EU DEM Pack 1 - UK Terrain for MSFS

    The UK terrain, transformed by editing the MSFS terrain, replacing elevation files with models compiled from external sources at higher resolution. Dem packages add elevation posts points to the terrain, to further improve the appearance and shape and forms of the whole terrain you fly over.

    Here is the complete coverage for UK terrain rebuilt at 20 m resolution with Ireland at 25 m and parts of northern Netherlands also at 25 m. There is a very talented terrain architect behind this Dem scenery (although is compiled and put together by myself) without his knowledge and talent this kind of scenery would not have been possible.

    UK offers stunning places of natural beauty to fly over; too many to mention. This package will make excursion flights much more interesting as the terrain is much better formed than default. Simple and easy installation; lots of fun and stunning scenery to fly over.

    Purchase Taburet - EU DEM Pack 1 - UK Terrain for MSFS

