Sky Simulations Offers Free MD-10 Expansion

Sky Simulations proudly presents a new version of our McDonnell Douglas/Boeing MD-10 for Prepar3D. This is an expansion pack that requires ownership of their MD-11.

At the request of our valued customers, we have released this new version of our MD-10.

This package is free for all our customers.

Brief History Of The MD-10

The MD-10 program was started by MDC (later Boeing) and FEDEX.

The program consists of converting the DC-10 from passenger to freighter and then equipping the DC-10 with ACF (Advanced Common Flight Deck). The cockpit is basically identical to the MD-11 and it requires just two pilots. The conversion replaces the DC-10's old analog instruments and computers with more modern displays and computers. This produces significant cost savings associated with switching to a two-person flight crew, improving common efficiency in an MD-10 / MD-11 fleet, including the same type ratings for pilots flying either of the planes.

Totally redesigned aircraft!

Multi-platform support:

Prepar3D V4.5

Prepar3D V5

Two different variations MD-10 10F and MD-10 30F.

For more info please visit: www.skysimulations.com

Download Sky Simulations MD-10 Expansion

Purchase Sky Simulations – McDonnell Douglas MD-11