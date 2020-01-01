  • IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS v1.12 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-17-2020 11:39 AM  Number of Views: 26  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    We have just released a minor update to the Long-EZ package to fix a couple of minor things. In detail, some customers complained that the new pilot figures had no sunglasses, that the engine sound in-cockpit was too quiet and that after the complete removal of canopy scratches was too clean. We also took the chance to fix a couple of minor sound spatialization mistakes and to adopt the Microsoft naming convention for the 3D models.

    Changelog Version 1.12

    • Added sunglasses to pilot figures
    • Reintroduced canopy scatches (hopefully done much better this time)
    • Changed model name to comply with Microsoft convention
    • Increased engine volume when in virtual cockpit
    • Minor tweaks to sound spatialization

    About IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ

    The Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ is a tandem 2-seater home-built aircraft designed by Burt Rutan's Rutan Aircraft Factory.

    The Long-EZ has a canard layout, with a delta wing and wingtip rudders, and a pusher engine and propeller. The tricycle landing gear has fixed main wheels with streamlined spats, and a retractable nose wheel. Its predecessor was the VariEze, plans of which were first available to homebuilders in 1976. The prototype, N79RA,of the Long-EZ first flew on June 12, 1979. The Long-EZ was a plans-only kitplane, and several variants of the basic design have surfaced over the years.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    The Long-EZ was modern, high performance, custom built long range aircraft featuring the latest advances in aerodynamics and structure to provide good utility, economy, comfort, simplicity and flight safety. The aircraft uses one of two proven certified aircraft engines, the Continental O-200 (100 hp) and the Lycoming O-235 (115 hp). It has an alternator powered electrical system and can be equipped with an electric engine starter.

    Its cockpit layout is designed to compliment pilot work load with throttle, mixture, carb heat, pitch trim and landing controls on the left side console and a side stick controller on the right console. Seating provides correct armrest, lumbar, thigh and headrest support allowing "recliner chair" comfort not found in conventional aircraft seats. This allows long, fatigue free ﬂights. The inboard portion of the large wing strakes are used as baggage areas accessible from the front and rear cockpit.

    IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS Now Available

    Features

    • Highly detailed internal and external visual models
    • 8K high resolution textures
    • 6 liveries with customizable registration markings
    • Custom sound package (using legacy sound pipeline - WWise sounds not supported at launch)
    • Native Microsoft Flight Simulator flight model

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rescue 936

    Question about AI

    Thread Starter: Rescue 936

    If the AI is set to depart from an airport which by default has no parking spaces, and I have no Scenery for. Will the Traffic spawn and depart and...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 01:12 PM Go to last post
    mjmiller

    Disappointed

    Thread Starter: mjmiller

    I have been flight simming for over 30 years I downloaded the new sim on the first day it was available from the Microsoft store. It installed...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 01:04 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Anither UK pier released

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, For any simmers interested in adding missing UK piers I have now released my 5th pier. Ryde pier on the Isle of Wight. Available right...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 12:59 PM Go to last post
    flightquarters

    PHNL airport has no taxiway or runway lights

    Thread Starter: flightquarters

    PHNL airport has no taxiway or runway lights, has anyone here have this issue. How can i get this fixed?

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 12:54 PM Go to last post