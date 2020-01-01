IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ For MSFS v1.12 Released

We have just released a minor update to the Long-EZ package to fix a couple of minor things. In detail, some customers complained that the new pilot figures had no sunglasses, that the engine sound in-cockpit was too quiet and that after the complete removal of canopy scratches was too clean. We also took the chance to fix a couple of minor sound spatialization mistakes and to adopt the Microsoft naming convention for the 3D models.

Changelog Version 1.12

Added sunglasses to pilot figures

Reintroduced canopy scatches (hopefully done much better this time)

Changed model name to comply with Microsoft convention

Increased engine volume when in virtual cockpit

Minor tweaks to sound spatialization

About IndiaFoxtEcho Long-EZ

The Rutan Model 61 Long-EZ is a tandem 2-seater home-built aircraft designed by Burt Rutan's Rutan Aircraft Factory.

The Long-EZ has a canard layout, with a delta wing and wingtip rudders, and a pusher engine and propeller. The tricycle landing gear has fixed main wheels with streamlined spats, and a retractable nose wheel. Its predecessor was the VariEze, plans of which were first available to homebuilders in 1976. The prototype, N79RA,of the Long-EZ first flew on June 12, 1979. The Long-EZ was a plans-only kitplane, and several variants of the basic design have surfaced over the years.

The Long-EZ was modern, high performance, custom built long range aircraft featuring the latest advances in aerodynamics and structure to provide good utility, economy, comfort, simplicity and flight safety. The aircraft uses one of two proven certified aircraft engines, the Continental O-200 (100 hp) and the Lycoming O-235 (115 hp). It has an alternator powered electrical system and can be equipped with an electric engine starter.

Its cockpit layout is designed to compliment pilot work load with throttle, mixture, carb heat, pitch trim and landing controls on the left side console and a side stick controller on the right console. Seating provides correct armrest, lumbar, thigh and headrest support allowing "recliner chair" comfort not found in conventional aircraft seats. This allows long, fatigue free ﬂights. The inboard portion of the large wing strakes are used as baggage areas accessible from the front and rear cockpit.

Features

Highly detailed internal and external visual models

8K high resolution textures

6 liveries with customizable registration markings

Custom sound package (using legacy sound pipeline - WWise sounds not supported at launch)

Native Microsoft Flight Simulator flight model

