Working Title CJ4 v0.8.0 For MSFS 2020

Welcome to the Working Title CJ4 v0.8.0, one of the largest and most comprehensive updates to the aircraft to date. This update includes an enormous navigational systems overhaul, making it an excellent aircraft for a full range of IFR flight activities and procedures. We have also added a number of other great features, like a full FADEC and sound overhaul.

Custom Flight Plan Manager

Vertical Navigation (VNAV)

FADEC

Custom Lateral Navigation

RNAV capability with LPV

Improved FMA Display

Sound overhaul (WIP)

PFD/MFD improvements (a lot)

Map improvements

Many many more...

