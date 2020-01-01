Working Title CJ4 v0.8.0 For MSFS 2020

Welcome to the Working Title CJ4 v0.8.0, one of the largest and most comprehensive updates to the aircraft to date. This update includes an enormous navigational systems overhaul, making it an excellent aircraft for a full range of IFR flight activities and procedures. We have also added a number of other great features, like a full FADEC and sound overhaul.
- Custom Flight Plan Manager
- Vertical Navigation (VNAV)
- FADEC
- Custom Lateral Navigation
- RNAV capability with LPV
- Improved FMA Display
- Sound overhaul (WIP)
- PFD/MFD improvements (a lot)
- Map improvements
Many many more...