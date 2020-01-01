Gift Guide: SimWorks Studios - T-37B Tweet

T-37B Tweet Publisher: SimWorks Studios Review Author:

Ray Andersen Suggested Price:

$41.95

Intro

The T-37B Tweet is a twin engine, two seated military jet trainer aircraft built by Cessna in the years between 1955 and 1975. The B-version, which is covered in this review, is an improved and upgraded A-version featuring improved avionics as well as the more powerful engines, the Continental-Teledyne J69-T-25 turbojets which each provides 1,025 lbf of thrust, equal to 4.56 kN.

The T-37 has been in the USAF service since it was introduced and has been a primary jet trainer for new fighter pilots when transitioning onto jets and multi-engines until its retirement back in 2009. The side-by-side configuration is perfect for a better student-instructor interaction, which was one of the reasons why the T-37 was selected as the new trainer aircraft for the USAF.

Often the aircraft was referred to as either 'the Screaming Mimi' or the '6,000 pound dog whistle' or just the 'Converter' (converts fuel and air into noise and smoke) due to the extremely high pitch of the sound coming from the engine - the sound was actually so loud that buildings at bases where the Tweet was stationed, had to be soundproofed.

General Information & Aircraft Specs

Produced by Cessna

Cessna National Origin United States

United States First Flight October 12th 1954

October 12th 1954 Introduction 1957

1957 Role Military Trainer Aircraft

Military Trainer Aircraft Production 1955-1975

1955-1975 Built 1269 aircraft (T-37)

1269 aircraft (T-37) Status USAF - retired in 2009

USAF - retired in 2009 Crew 2

2 Length 29 ft 3 in (8.92 m)

29 ft 3 in (8.92 m) Wingspan 33 ft 99.3 in (12,581 m)

33 ft 99.3 in (12,581 m) Height 9 ft 2 in (2.79 m)

9 ft 2 in (2.79 m) Wing Area 201 sq ft (18.7 m2)