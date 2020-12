Just Flight Previews A300 For Prepar3D v5

Here are some new shots of the A300 in P3D v5. All the visuals (model, textures, liveries, etc.) are now complete and we're into the final stages of the systems coding and FDE work now, so a release not too far off, although it's not going to make it out this year folks!

Hope to get some videos out to you quite soon, small delay there due to 146 work.

Enjoy these pics for now and as usual more details can be found on the Product page.

