HJG 2020 Christmas Website Update

HJG (Historic Jetliners Group) have pleasure announcing its Christmas releases for 2020 .... and which are this year composed of 2 separate "PART 1" and "PART 2" installments.

These installments each represent the groups 7th and 8th web site updates for 2020 .... a year which has, unfortunately, become a commercially and economically difficult period for a lot of us, but, also one during which HJG's still been able to release over 586 new files for everyone's "FREE" FS enjoyment.

Included among these latest HJG/Christmas offerings are a total of some 128 "NEW" and "UPDATED" files .... composed of enhanced B367-80/B707B720 and C-135 aircraft base packs, panel revisions, and sound packs for these simulations .... as well as a squadron of new textures for its virtual B707, B727, B737, C-135, DC-8, DC-10, and MD-80 flight lines.

Some 45 files account for the "UPDATED" B367-80/B707 and C-135 aircraft packs included among these end of year releases .... each featuring FDE "enhancements" that resolve a number of previous performance related issues associated with these simulations .... and among which a number new aircraft type configurations have also now been added.

A total of 22 "NEW" sound packs have been customized for each of the HJG B367-80/B707/B720 and C-135 simulations .... as separate FS2004 and FSX specific files and all of which have been based on actual RW recordings of each engine type.

Six "essential" panel related improvements are also now being offered .... and which correct/further improve a number of aspects of the HJG B707 panel series.

Each of these updated aircraft base packs, panels/gauges, and sound packs work "in conjunction with each other" .... resulting in considerable, if not a long overdue, improvements for these simulations.

Each of these "NEW" and "UPDATED" files are both FS2004 and FSX compatible.

No HJG web site update is ever complete without a substantial quantity of "new" texture also. The 62 liveries included among these end of year releases represent a typical HJG passage through aviation history as well as being a league of nations too in respect of airline/operator liveries from .... Afghanistan, Australia, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Peru, Turkey, and the USA .... all covering the 1960's, 70's, 80's, 90's, early 2000's and up to this current 2020 year .... and among which an abundance of identities relating to both sked/non-sked PAX and freighter carriers, discount airlines and new startups, tourist travel clubs and hybrid colour schemes, as well classic/historic commercial/military and civil defense operators are each represented.

For more information concerning these latest HJG releases please refer to the following official announcements

"ALL THIS" .... and "A GREAT DEAL MORE" .... is available for "FREE" downloaded from the HJG web site which is located here.

HJG thanks the international FS community for its much appreciated support and encouragement throughout this difficult 2020 year .... and takes this opportunity to wish everyone "thw best possible Christmas and transition into the 2021 (given what many of us have already endured throughout this year) .... and with hopes and best wishes for everyone's future comfort and security. HJG extends its sincere sympathies to those who's lives, careers, families, and professions may have been adversely impacted by the COVID crisis during this unfortunate 2020 year .... HJG's thoughts "REMAIN" with each one of you.

Mark Cranston

HJG/Historic Jetliners Group

Auckland, New Zealand and

Bogota DC, Republica de Colombia