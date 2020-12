JustSim Releases Hamburg For MSFS

JustSim announces that they have released their scenery of Hamburg Airport - EDDH for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. No description of what is included in the scenery is provided. They have previously released the same airport for FSX, X-Plane and Prepar3D.

Source

JustSim Releases Rhodes For MSFS

JustSim Helsinki For P3D v4 Released