  • Parallel 42 Releases The Skypark For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-16-2020 12:05 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Parallel 42 Announces The Skypark

    Flight simulation can be pretty dull without a feeling of purpose. Even the most adventurous simmers can fall into the trap of flying only familiar routes and aircraft.

    As a contract pilot on The Skypark, you can choose worldwide adventure or chase financial success.

    Wonder where you'll go first? Your assistant "Brigit" will help, your only job is to fly! Available now as early access.

    The Skypark is a living playground within your sim. Indulge your fantasies of traveling the world by air while working a market of worldwide contracts.

    A revolutionary platform for the enjoyment of flight simulation built on a simple concept... Less Planning, More Flying. The Skypark combines characters, contract jobs, tours, and adventures for pilots to use their custom aircraft and scenery collections to reignite their passion for flight.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Rescue 936

    Question about AI

    Thread Starter: Rescue 936

    If the AI is set to depart from an airport which by default has no parking spaces, and I have no Scenery for. Will the Traffic spawn and depart and...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:33 PM Go to last post
    gharper

    Calclassic DC-7 in msfs 2020

    Thread Starter: gharper

    Last Post By: howlak Today, 12:23 PM Go to last post
    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: pcohen Today, 11:47 AM Go to last post
    kikou113

    AEROPLANE HEAVEN F4U CORSAIR Pack

    Thread Starter: kikou113

    Hi, I am looking for the FS2004 Aeroplane Heaven Corsairs Megapack or at least the Late Corsairs Package. As FSPilotShop is down, it is no...

    Last Post By: HornetAircraft Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post