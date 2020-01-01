Parallel 42 Releases The Skypark For MSFS 2020

Flight simulation can be pretty dull without a feeling of purpose. Even the most adventurous simmers can fall into the trap of flying only familiar routes and aircraft.

As a contract pilot on The Skypark, you can choose worldwide adventure or chase financial success.

Wonder where you'll go first? Your assistant "Brigit" will help, your only job is to fly! Available now as early access.

The Skypark is a living playground within your sim. Indulge your fantasies of traveling the world by air while working a market of worldwide contracts.

A revolutionary platform for the enjoyment of flight simulation built on a simple concept... Less Planning, More Flying. The Skypark combines characters, contract jobs, tours, and adventures for pilots to use their custom aircraft and scenery collections to reignite their passion for flight.

