Digital Design Releases Liverpool for MSFS 2020

Though just announced a few days ago, Digital Design now announces that they have released their Liverpool EGGP scenery for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Liverpool John Lennon Airport (IATA: LPL, ICAO: EGGP) is an international airport serving North West England and is now a new destination for MSFS 2020 pilots.

