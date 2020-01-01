  • A321 Neo Add-On To The ToLiss Airbus A321

    A321 Neo Add-On To The ToLiss Airbus A321

    This is an add-on to the ToLiss Airbus A321. It requires a legitimate copy of the ToLiss Airbus A321 to work.

    Highlights

    • 2 additional engine types for the ToLiss A321
    • The 3 subvariants of the A321 NEO family: the NEO, the LR and the XLR
    • 3 new exit configurations aligned with the Airbus Cabin Flex concept for the A321 family.

    New Engine Types

    • CFM LEAP-1A33 and PW1130G-JM
    • Accurate aircraft climb performance as function of engine selection
    • Appropriate fuel burn as function of engine selection
    • System adaptation to reflect new engine functionalities, such as PW engine cooling cycles
    • Detailled 3d model for each engine model
    • Specific TSS sound sets for each engine type

    A321 NEO Subvariants

    • Configurable to A321 NEO, LR and XLR
    • Fuel system adapted to the individual configurations
    • Specific weight envelopes for each subvariant
    • System specific changes per subvariant, e.g. single slotted flaps for the A321 XLR with improved aircraft drag

    Airbus Cabin Flex Exit Configurations

    • Choice of three additional exit configurations
    • Maximum number of passengers changes in accordance with the selected exit configurations
    • Doors system and DOOR page indications adapt to exit configuration
    • Separate 3d models for each exit configuration

