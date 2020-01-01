A321 Neo Add-On To The ToLiss Airbus A321

This is an add-on to the ToLiss Airbus A321. It requires a legitimate copy of the ToLiss Airbus A321 to work.

Highlights

2 additional engine types for the ToLiss A321

The 3 subvariants of the A321 NEO family: the NEO, the LR and the XLR

3 new exit configurations aligned with the Airbus Cabin Flex concept for the A321 family.

New Engine Types

CFM LEAP-1A33 and PW1130G-JM

Accurate aircraft climb performance as function of engine selection

Appropriate fuel burn as function of engine selection

System adaptation to reflect new engine functionalities, such as PW engine cooling cycles

Detailled 3d model for each engine model

Specific TSS sound sets for each engine type

A321 NEO Subvariants

Configurable to A321 NEO, LR and XLR

Fuel system adapted to the individual configurations

Specific weight envelopes for each subvariant

System specific changes per subvariant, e.g. single slotted flaps for the A321 XLR with improved aircraft drag

Airbus Cabin Flex Exit Configurations

Choice of three additional exit configurations

Maximum number of passengers changes in accordance with the selected exit configurations

Doors system and DOOR page indications adapt to exit configuration

Separate 3d models for each exit configuration

