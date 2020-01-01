A321 Neo Add-On To The ToLiss Airbus A321

This is an add-on to the ToLiss Airbus A321. It requires a legitimate copy of the ToLiss Airbus A321 to work.
Highlights
- 2 additional engine types for the ToLiss A321
- The 3 subvariants of the A321 NEO family: the NEO, the LR and the XLR
- 3 new exit configurations aligned with the Airbus Cabin Flex concept for the A321 family.
New Engine Types
- CFM LEAP-1A33 and PW1130G-JM
- Accurate aircraft climb performance as function of engine selection
- Appropriate fuel burn as function of engine selection
- System adaptation to reflect new engine functionalities, such as PW engine cooling cycles
- Detailled 3d model for each engine model
- Specific TSS sound sets for each engine type
A321 NEO Subvariants
- Configurable to A321 NEO, LR and XLR
- Fuel system adapted to the individual configurations
- Specific weight envelopes for each subvariant
- System specific changes per subvariant, e.g. single slotted flaps for the A321 XLR with improved aircraft drag
Airbus Cabin Flex Exit Configurations
- Choice of three additional exit configurations
- Maximum number of passengers changes in accordance with the selected exit configurations
- Doors system and DOOR page indications adapt to exit configuration
- Separate 3d models for each exit configuration
Source
ToLiss Provides Details on A321 v1.2 Update
Blue Sky Star Simulations Releases Toliss A321 Sound Pack
Giuliana Gennaro ToLiss Announcement About MSFS