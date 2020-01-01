CentralSim - Panamá Pacífico Intl Airport – MPPA for MSFS

Panamá Pacífico International Airport (IATA: BLB, ICAO: MPPA) is a commercial airport in Panama. It is located on the site of the former Howard Air Force Base, a United States Air Force base that was within the Panama Canal Zone. Panama City can be reached by crossing the nearby Bridge of the Americas. Commercial airline service started in 2014, with VivaColombia being the first to begin operations.

The airport receives larger jet aircraft like the Airbus A320 from VivaColombia Airlines and Boeing 737 from Wingo Airlines.

Features

Textures PBR for buildings, vehicles, runway , taxiway, etc.

Model of surrounding buildings

Airport Objects

Optimized for good performance

Airport lighting

Custom Aerial images

