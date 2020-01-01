SimCoders.com Announces Reality Pack For Thranda DHC-2 Beaver Almost Ready

REP for the Beaver is almost ready. The Bendix-Stromberg pressure carburetor is now working perfectly and the boost coil is in place to improve the startup!

The Reality Expansion Pack for X-Plane 11 and 10 is an add-on that replaces some internal parts of the sim with custom ones, greatly enhancing the realism.

It replaces and enhances the flight & ground dynamics, the default piston engine, the electrical system, the landing gear and many other aspects of the airplane, adding things suchA real world physics, new stereo sounds and extra 3D elements.

REP also provides a damages system, a maintenance hangar and the interactive ground checks.

You learn how to use it and become a better pilot thanks to the in-flight tips: a simple and not invasive way to let you know when you're doing something wrong to the airplane and how to fix the problem.

Source