  • SimCoders.com Announces Reality Pack For Thranda DHC-2 Beaver Almost Ready

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-15-2020 01:01 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    SimCoders.com Announces Reality Pack For Thranda DHC-2 Beaver Almost Ready

    REP for the Beaver is almost ready. The Bendix-Stromberg pressure carburetor is now working perfectly and the boost coil is in place to improve the startup!

    The Reality Expansion Pack for X-Plane 11 and 10 is an add-on that replaces some internal parts of the sim with custom ones, greatly enhancing the realism.

    It replaces and enhances the flight & ground dynamics, the default piston engine, the electrical system, the landing gear and many other aspects of the airplane, adding things suchA real world physics, new stereo sounds and extra 3D elements.

    REP also provides a damages system, a maintenance hangar and the interactive ground checks.

    You learn how to use it and become a better pilot thanks to the in-flight tips: a simple and not invasive way to let you know when you're doing something wrong to the airplane and how to fix the problem.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: TextRich Today, 01:51 PM Go to last post
    catman915

    W2xp versus Ortho4xp overlays

    Thread Starter: catman915

    Can W2XP files be used with ortho4 overlay files or in place of them in X-Plane 11? Thanks

    Last Post By: flytv1 Today, 01:06 PM Go to last post
    danbiosca

    Deleting unwanted features

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, there are many features in MSFS (aircraft types, challenges/missions, etc) that I'm sure I'll never use. I'm thinking of deleting them from the...

    Last Post By: sonnymayer Today, 12:42 PM Go to last post
    pmcgough

    Fatal Issue

    Thread Starter: pmcgough

    I've been extremely lucky using FS2020 and have experienced very little issues, until yesterday. When I launched the sim, I received the following...

    Last Post By: pmcgough Today, 12:25 PM Go to last post