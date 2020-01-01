  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

    pcohen

    Fsx startup please?

    Thread Starter: pcohen

    Hi everybody Have decided to Run FSX again as it is still my Favourite Flight sim. Not getting along with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020....

    Last Post By: TextRich Today, 01:51 PM
    catman915

    W2xp versus Ortho4xp overlays

    Thread Starter: catman915

    Can W2XP files be used with ortho4 overlay files or in place of them in X-Plane 11? Thanks

    Last Post By: flytv1 Today, 01:06 PM
    danbiosca

    Deleting unwanted features

    Thread Starter: danbiosca

    Hi, there are many features in MSFS (aircraft types, challenges/missions, etc) that I'm sure I'll never use. I'm thinking of deleting them from the...

    Last Post By: sonnymayer Today, 12:42 PM
    pmcgough

    Fatal Issue

    Thread Starter: pmcgough

    I've been extremely lucky using FS2020 and have experienced very little issues, until yesterday. When I launched the sim, I received the following...

    Last Post By: pmcgough Today, 12:25 PM