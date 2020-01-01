Review: SierraSim - SEGU José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport

Introduction

SierraSim Simulation is a scenery developer with almost a decade in the market, whose main focus has been the development of airports in Colombia and several airports of other countries. On this occasion I will review the Jose Joaquin de Olmedo Airport, in the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Undoubtedly one of the most relevant aspects of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is the technology it uses to recreate the world in 3D and the level of realism that can be achieved. However, if the information from Bing Maps is not up to date, it may be that this representation is not as real as you would expect.

For this reason, having developers like SierraSim is very valuable, since they considerably improve the standard scenery, especially in areas where Bing information is very old and this means that airports are not recreated as they should.

The City

The scenery includes some of the iconic points of Guayaquil such as The Point Tower, which to date is the tallest building in Ecuador, La Previsora Building, the Isidro Romero Monumental Stadium which according to experts is one of the most beautiful stadiums in South America, among other important points of the city that are highlighted in the video.