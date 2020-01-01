  • Orbx Announces Bastia Poretta For MSFS 2020

    Orbx Announces Bastia Poretta For MSFS 2020

    Introducing Bastia Poretta Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    We are delighted to announce Matteo Veneziani's next airport - Bastia Poretta for Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    Located on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Corsica, Bastia airport is nestled between the mountains and the sea which makes for some challenging flying conditions. As a popular holiday destination, the airport sees a mix of airline, corporate, GA traffic and helicopters and acts as a base for coastguard and firefighting aircraft. One thing is for sure though, spectacular views are guaranteed.

