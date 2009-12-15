  • Gift Guide: QualityWings Ultimate 787 Collection

    Ultimate 787 Collection

    Publisher: QualityWings

    Ray Andersen

    $79.95
    Intro

    The 787 Dreamliner is a long range, low wing, wide body, twin engine commercial jet airliner built by Boeing Commercial Airplanes since 2007 where the first prototype was rolled out. It was, however not until December 2009 that the Boeing 787 had its maiden flight due to several delays.

    The 787 is the first commercial airliner primarily made of composite materials and features a four window cockpit, raked wingtips, noise reducing chevrons on its engine nacelles and is powered by either two General Electric GEnx-1B or Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 high-bypass turbofan engines providing thrust from 64,000 to 76,000 lbf depending on the 787-version.

    The flight systems architecture is now 'bleedless' and replaces the bleed air with electrical powered compressors. The flight deck is an extended glass cockpit also featuring two heads-up displays and the control system is a 'fly-by-wire' similar to the Boeing 777. Boeing has kept the yoke instead of a side-stick and the flight control system, guidance and other avionic systems are from Honeywell and Rockwell Collins.

    General Information And Aircraft Specs

    • Produced by: Boeing Commercial Airplanes
    • National Origin: United States
    • First Flight: December 15th 2009
    • Introduction: October 26th 2011
    • Role: Wide-body twin-engine jet airliner
    • Produced Since: 2007(prototype)
    • Built: 957 units as of February 2020
    • Status: In production and service

