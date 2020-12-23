  • Flymex - Cozumel International Airport MMCZ Coming For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-14-2020 06:30 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Flymex - Cozumel International Airport MMCZ Coming For MSFS

    FlyMex announces Cozumel International Airport - MMCZ for MSFS 2020.

    Cozumel is a lovely island in the Mexican Caribbean just 9 miles from the shoreline and around 45 miles south of Cancun, is one of the international gateways to the "Mayan Riviera" and is popular destination for international cruises, Cozumel International Airport (MMCZ) receives more than half million passengers per year, with regular flights from Canada, USA, Mexico and Central America, is also a popular airport for private and charter flights from all over the world and holds a Mexican air force base (BAM 4), this detailed DLC for MSFS 2020 features accurate tarmac positions, taxiways, taxi signs, signals, night effects, terminal, hangars, aprons and airport surroundings, the package also features an improved shoreline with real elevation data, realistic vegetation and key visual references like piers, buildings and monuments in the area.

    Available December 23, 2020.

    See other FlyMex scenery

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: cozumel, flymex, mmcz

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    Baron Charter Flight: Marathon Key - Orlando Exec

    Thread Starter: engine70

    Today we are taking a few charter passengers back to Orlando Executive from Marathon Key in the Baron 58. I flew the leg down a few days ago and it...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:05 PM Go to last post
    catman915

    W2xp versus Ortho4xp overlays

    Thread Starter: catman915

    Can W2XP files be used with ortho4 overlay files or in place of them in X-Plane 11? Thanks

    Last Post By: catman915 Today, 06:45 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KMRB (Martinshurg, WVA) to KJAN (Jackson, MI) A Little CRJ Time

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:44 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Kodiak Approach

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of a Reeve Aleutian Airways Lockheed L188 "Electra II" on an approach into Runway 26 at Benny Benson State Airport (PADQ) on...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 06:00 PM Go to last post