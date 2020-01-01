Just Flight - DC Designs Concorde For FSX/P3D

DC Designs' VR-ready Concorde for P3D and FSX comes in four liveries and features a fully animated exterior model with custom-coded multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations, accurate flight model with Mach 2 'super-cruise' capability, crew-controlled GPU and full interior and exterior night lighting.
Other features include 3D modelled dials throughout the cockpit, operational Captain's, First Officer's and Engineer's stations, accurate flight model with Mach 2 'supercruise' capability, working TCAS display, INS and fully modelled passenger cabin.
Product Information
The new P3D/FSX Concorde developed by DC Designs features a highly detailed 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft, with a fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces.
Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations have been recreated via custom coding and features include PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only), a crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps, and full interior and exterior night lighting.
DC Designs' Concorde is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today’s most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the DC Designs Concorde is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.
Aerospatiale / BAC Concorde
- High-detail 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft
- Fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces
- Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations recreated via custom coding
- Crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps
- Full interior and exterior night-lighting
- PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only)
Cockpit
- Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurate controls and detailed texturing (PBR for P3D v4/5 only)
- 3D modelled dials throughout: HSI, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments with smooth animations
- Captain, First Officer and Engineer's station all operational
- Fully modelled passenger cabin with working displays, lighting, access doors and other unique animations
- Aircraft modelled and optimised for high-performance on all systems, and for use with Virtual Reality headsets
Aircraft Systems
- Accurate flight model with Mach 2 'supercruise' capability and realistic handling throughout the flight envelope
- Working TCAS display
- Inertial Navigation System based upon simulator's internal GPS / flight plan system
- Custom-coded engineer's station with operationally required tasks, including fuel management for Centre of Gravity control during high-altitude cruise
Liveries
- British Airways 1985-1987
- British Airways 1998-2003
- Air France 1976-2003
- Singapore Airlines G-BOAD