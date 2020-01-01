Just Flight - DC Designs Concorde For FSX/P3D

DC Designs' VR-ready Concorde for P3D and FSX comes in four liveries and features a fully animated exterior model with custom-coded multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations, accurate flight model with Mach 2 'super-cruise' capability, crew-controlled GPU and full interior and exterior night lighting.

Other features include 3D modelled dials throughout the cockpit, operational Captain's, First Officer's and Engineer's stations, accurate flight model with Mach 2 'supercruise' capability, working TCAS display, INS and fully modelled passenger cabin.

Product Information

The new P3D/FSX Concorde developed by DC Designs features a highly detailed 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft, with a fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces.

Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations have been recreated via custom coding and features include PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only), a crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps, and full interior and exterior night lighting.

DC Designs' Concorde is designed to provide a top-quality aircraft that is extremely detailed, yet less demanding to fly than today’s most complex procedural simulators. Equipped with all required avionics, and with custom-coded animations and systems, the DC Designs Concorde is designed to be accessible to all users without the need for intense study.

Aerospatiale / BAC Concorde

High-detail 3D model based on extensive research and visits to museum-exhibit aircraft

Fully animated exterior model including all access doors, engine inlet ramps, thrust-reverse buckets and control surfaces

Concorde's famous, multi-stage 'nose droop' and windscreen animations recreated via custom coding

Crew-controlled Ground Power Unit and boarding steps

Full interior and exterior night-lighting

PBR textures (P3D v4/v5 only)

Cockpit

Truly 3D virtual cockpit featuring accurate controls and detailed texturing (PBR for P3D v4/5 only)

3D modelled dials throughout: HSI, ADI, 'whiskey' compass and other high-detail instruments with smooth animations

Captain, First Officer and Engineer's station all operational

Fully modelled passenger cabin with working displays, lighting, access doors and other unique animations

Aircraft modelled and optimised for high-performance on all systems, and for use with Virtual Reality headsets

Aircraft Systems

Accurate flight model with Mach 2 'supercruise' capability and realistic handling throughout the flight envelope

Working TCAS display

Inertial Navigation System based upon simulator's internal GPS / flight plan system

Custom-coded engineer's station with operationally required tasks, including fuel management for Centre of Gravity control during high-altitude cruise

Liveries

British Airways 1985-1987

British Airways 1998-2003

Air France 1976-2003

Singapore Airlines G-BOAD

