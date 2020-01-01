Roman Design - CYKZ Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport for MSFS

CYKZ Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport is a meticulously detailed custom modelled scenery of a well-known local GA airport in Toronto area, where many of GTA enthusiast learn to fly and enjoy flying for many years. It was hand-crafted for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 using latest 3D modelling tools and techniques and custom-made high-resolution PBR materials.

Features

Custom high-resolution PBR materials

Multiple hand-crafted airport buildings and hangars

Two manned towers with interior modelling

Open hangar (Ramp 1 spot) with interior modelling for a small to medium GA aircraft (prop/turboprop)

Open hangar (S Ramp 1 spot) with interior modelling for a medium to large GA aircraft (turboprop/business jet)

Multiple custom start parking spots on several aprons and inside 2 open hangars

Custom runways and taxiways network rebuilt from the ground up, with all markings and features of the airport true to life and charts. Runway lines do not cross another runway or taxiways now

Manually done taxiway night lighting that eliminates virtually all on-pavement raised lights, to the degree possible in SDK

Remade taxiway signs as close to life as possible

Exact PAPI/VASI light placement and slopes

Customized apron textures and terrain features

Parallax windows with reflective glass and night lighting, based on several custom 3D room interior renderings

Hand-modelled ultra-detailed airport beacon on the tower's roof

Multiple signs with emulated fluorescent night backlighting, 3D modelled letter-shaped signs, and other custom signage throughout the airport

TTC and Go buses around the airport area

Custom aprons and aircraft parking

Custom night lighting throughout the airport, including hangar exterior and interior lights

Parked cars, airport vehicles, full perimeter fencing, vegetation and other random objects added at correct spots for more realism

Helipad with static helicopter models

Several animated flags that respond to wind direction

Functional Tower ATC (at the current Traffic radio frequency) for previously unavailable dynamic taxi instructions and runway selection

Tall autogen office building close to the approach path replaced with a more suitable two-storey office building

Purchase Roman Design - CYKZ Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport for MSFS