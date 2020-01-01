  • Roman Design - CYKZ Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport for MSFS

    Roman Design - CYKZ Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport for MSFS

    CYKZ Toronto Buttonville Municipal Airport is a meticulously detailed custom modelled scenery of a well-known local GA airport in Toronto area, where many of GTA enthusiast learn to fly and enjoy flying for many years. It was hand-crafted for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 using latest 3D modelling tools and techniques and custom-made high-resolution PBR materials.

    Features

    • Custom high-resolution PBR materials
    • Multiple hand-crafted airport buildings and hangars
    • Two manned towers with interior modelling
    • Open hangar (Ramp 1 spot) with interior modelling for a small to medium GA aircraft (prop/turboprop)
    • Open hangar (S Ramp 1 spot) with interior modelling for a medium to large GA aircraft (turboprop/business jet)
    • Multiple custom start parking spots on several aprons and inside 2 open hangars
    • Custom runways and taxiways network rebuilt from the ground up, with all markings and features of the airport true to life and charts. Runway lines do not cross another runway or taxiways now
    • Manually done taxiway night lighting that eliminates virtually all on-pavement raised lights, to the degree possible in SDK
    • Remade taxiway signs as close to life as possible
    • Exact PAPI/VASI light placement and slopes
    • Customized apron textures and terrain features
    • Parallax windows with reflective glass and night lighting, based on several custom 3D room interior renderings
    • Hand-modelled ultra-detailed airport beacon on the tower's roof
    • Multiple signs with emulated fluorescent night backlighting, 3D modelled letter-shaped signs, and other custom signage throughout the airport
    • TTC and Go buses around the airport area
    • Custom aprons and aircraft parking
    • Custom night lighting throughout the airport, including hangar exterior and interior lights
    • Parked cars, airport vehicles, full perimeter fencing, vegetation and other random objects added at correct spots for more realism
    • Helipad with static helicopter models
    • Several animated flags that respond to wind direction
    • Functional Tower ATC (at the current Traffic radio frequency) for previously unavailable dynamic taxi instructions and runway selection
    • Tall autogen office building close to the approach path replaced with a more suitable two-storey office building

