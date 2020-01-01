Rolling Cumulus – Eight (8) RCS/Missions for MSFS 2020

Welcome pilots to our first 8 RCS/Missions. Challenging flights await you as you fly these missions in very different parts of the world. These allow you to set your mission as you desire. You will be guided through the sky routes from take off to destination with all the sim features so you can fly each one under any weather and with any aircraft. Hop on in the cockpit and start your engines.

Adventures await in the sky but make sure you listen to the boss before you leave.

Features

Eight (8) missions in: Alaska, Guatemala, Chile, Honduras/Nicaragua, Africa, Mexico, Panama, Peru/Brazil

Spoken instructions for each mission

Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips

Optimised for 2020

Use any aircraft in your hangar

Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes for each mission

