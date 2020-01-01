  • Rolling Cumulus – Eight (8) RCS/Missions for MSFS 2020

    Rolling Cumulus – Eight (8) RCS/Missions for MSFS 2020

    Welcome pilots to our first 8 RCS/Missions. Challenging flights await you as you fly these missions in very different parts of the world. These allow you to set your mission as you desire. You will be guided through the sky routes from take off to destination with all the sim features so you can fly each one under any weather and with any aircraft. Hop on in the cockpit and start your engines.

    Adventures await in the sky but make sure you listen to the boss before you leave.

    Features

    • Eight (8) missions in: Alaska, Guatemala, Chile, Honduras/Nicaragua, Africa, Mexico, Panama, Peru/Brazil
    • Spoken instructions for each mission
    • Grass, dirt and asphalt airstrips
    • Optimised for 2020
    • Use any aircraft in your hangar
    • Complete documentation with detailed maps, and specific routes for each mission

