Bill Ortis Reminisces About Piper Pacer Series

The Piper Pacer package was an example of getting carried away with variations, lol... I just wanted to make the taildragger version Pacer. That's all. Suggestions began to pour in. What about the one with this panel. What about that panel. What about floats? Finally, what about the Tri-Pacer? You 'gotta' have that!

The Piper Pacer officially became a Mega-Pack...including bush versions with mud and tundra tires...All from a simple tail dragger...

