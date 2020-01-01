DCS Update On P-47D Thunderbolt

Over the course of the Early Access period, we have been able to fine tune the unique hydraulics, oil, electrical systems, and flight model of the Jug. We believe that this is our best World War II fighter to date and that it sets a new standard for all our future World War II aircraft.

DCS: P-47D Thunderbolt was used extensively to test and tune our new Damage Model update. It provided a stable platform for general bug-fixing and creating engine damage effects caused by overheating and poor engine management.

We have simulated almost all aspects of this aircraft to create the most accurate representation possible for PC. Don't miss the last chance to benefit from the 20% Early Access discount and enjoy one of the most loved and iconic allied fighters of the second world war.

