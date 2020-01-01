  • Aeroplane Heaven Releases Zlin Z50 LS For P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-14-2020 12:46 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Zlin Z50 LS For P3D

    Out Now! We are delighted to announce the release of our simulation of the amazing Zlin Z50 LS aerobatic icon. We have had the pleasure of working with Ernest "Tuckie"Artigas who has helped us immensely- thank you Tuckie! We will continue to work together through further testing and evaluation to improve the Zlin through its future. In the meantime we are releasing with the assurance that like all our releases it will have a full upgrade path. The release package includes a ferry version with wingtip tanks and of course is finished with full PBR materials and textures inside and out.

    Before anybody asks, yes, it is intended to bring the Zlin to MSFS in 2021.

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Zlin Z50 LS For P3D

    Aeroplane Heaven Releases Zlin Z50 LS For P3D

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight piper pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    Baron Charter Flight: Marathon Key - Orlando Exec

    Thread Starter: engine70

    Today we are taking a few charter passengers back to Orlando Executive from Marathon Key in the Baron 58. I flew the leg down a few days ago and it...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:16 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KMRB (Martinshurg, WVA) to KJAN (Jackson, MI) A Little CRJ Time

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:13 PM Go to last post
    Raven Flight

    16 vs 32 GB Ram.

    Thread Starter: Raven Flight

    Last night I made a comment that some testing indicates that generally you don't use more than 16 GB Ram so there is no added value to spending money...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 02:08 PM Go to last post
    Stewie

    Flightplan tool?

    Thread Starter: Stewie

    Is there a tool that can show me all of the airlines for a specific airport that I have flight plans for? I'm trying to make sure I have gates coded...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:07 PM Go to last post