Aeroplane Heaven Releases Zlin Z50 LS For P3D

Out Now! We are delighted to announce the release of our simulation of the amazing Zlin Z50 LS aerobatic icon. We have had the pleasure of working with Ernest "Tuckie"Artigas who has helped us immensely- thank you Tuckie! We will continue to work together through further testing and evaluation to improve the Zlin through its future. In the meantime we are releasing with the assurance that like all our releases it will have a full upgrade path. The release package includes a ferry version with wingtip tanks and of course is finished with full PBR materials and textures inside and out.

Before anybody asks, yes, it is intended to bring the Zlin to MSFS in 2021.

