  • Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-12-2020 06:43 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    Chicago Landmarks MSFS is a highly detailed scenery of Chicago city in Illinois, the United States of America. It includes roughly two thousand custom-made objects and numerous interesting areas of the city to explore. The whole downtown area has been custom-made. You will find plenty of marinas, rail yards, bridges, stadiums - all in full PBR and with epic night textures. Additionally, sceneries of 17 landable heliports are provided. The product cleverly merges with default photogrammetry.

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    Chicago is the most populous city in Illinois, as well as the third-most populous city in the United States. With an estimated population of 2,716,450 (2017), it is the third-most populous city in the United States after New York and Los Angeles. The metropolitan area, with nearly 10 million people, is the third-largest metropolitan area in the world by land area.

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    Chicago is an international hub for finance, culture, commerce, industry, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. It is the site of the creation of the first standardized futures contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade, which today is the largest and most diverse derivatives market globally, generating 20% of all volume in commodities and financial futures. O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, and the region also has the largest number of U.S. highways and the greatest amount of railroad freight. In 2012, Chicago was listed as an alpha global city by the Globalization and World Cities Research Network, and it ranked seventh in the entire world in the 2017 Global Cities Index. The Chicago area has one of the highest gross domestic products (GDP) in the world, generating $680 billion in 2017. In addition, the city has one of the world's most diversified and balanced economies, not being dependent on anyone's industry.

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    The name "Chicago" is derived from a French rendering of the indigenous Miami-Illinois word shikaakwa for a wild relative of the onion, known to botanists as Allium tricoccum and known more commonly as ramps. The first known reference to the site of the current city of Chicago as "Checagou" was by Robert de LaSalle around 1679 in a memoir. The city of Chicago has been known by many nicknames, but it is most widely recognized as the "Windy City".

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    Features

    • Chicago, Illinois scenery with over 2000 custom-made objects including whole downtown in 3D plus other landmarks, bridges, stadiums, harbors/marinas, trains... all FPS-friendly, with epic night textures and PBR materials
    • Advanced night lighting, custom animations, custom mesh
    • Perfect compatibility and interaction with MSFS default photogrammetry
    • 17 custom-made heliports

    Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks

    Purchase Drzewiecki Design - Chicago Landmarks
    See other Drzewiecki landmarks packages for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app autopilot avro beechcraft beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    DAVIDSTRAKA

    KMRB (Martinshurg, WVA) to KJAN (Jackson, MI) A Little CRJ Time

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 07:18 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    Southern India

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    Another of those places I will never see in person.

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:30 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    my first Rainbow....

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Just south of Corfu on approach and a rainbow forms...... all in all I'm really enjoying msfs 2020 now, still not perfect but more than...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:29 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    target tugs

    Thread Starter: jankees

    is what these spits were jk9736 jk9745 jk9748 jk9757

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:29 PM Go to last post