MK-Studios Announces Road Map For 2021

So, 2020 is about to end soon. Finally, I'd say! It's been a very challenging time for all of us and I hope you're all safe and healthy.

Today we released Dublin for MSFS, which is an early beginning of our journey with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. We should have Keflavik ready in January and Palma De Mallorca sometime in February/March. Helsinki will follow. We're doing our work properly, not just porting the scenery straight. In Dublin, for example, we modeled new jetways, updated taxiway layouts, stand names, and fixed a few small issues here and there.

Roadmap

Ponta Delgada - LPPD: As mentioned some time ago, we started to work on Ponta Delgada. Most of the modeling is done now and we're moving to the terrain part. Release Q1 2021. Fuerteventura V2 - GCFV: Work in progress, release Q1 2021. We've done the whole modeling as well now. Rome Fiumicino - LIRF : The modeling is now 80% done, release expected for Q1/Q2 2021. Keflavik - BIKF - MSFS: Work in progress, release expected in January. Rovaniemi - EFRO: Ho ho ho! Expected in the second half of 2021. São Pedro - GVSV: Let's bring Capo Verde islands to P3D and MSFS! Porto - LPPR: Who doesn't like Porto? We do! Work will begin as soon as Rome is out. Cork - EICK: We're back to Ireland! Palanga - EYPA: This will be a side project for us to test some new technics. No timeline. Helsinki - EFHK - MSFS: Planned sometime between Q1 and Q2 2021 Lisbon - LPPT - MSFS: Planned Q2/Q3 2021. Vagar - EKVG - P3DV5 MSFS: P3D V5 update planned for January. MSFS version in the second half of 2021 when custom mesh will be supported in the sim.

As usual, I'd like to thank you all for your support.

Mateusz Stabryla

MK-STUDIOS CEO

Source