  • Digital Design Announces Liverpool EGGP Coming To MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-12-2020 11:18 AM  
    In a brief Facebook post, Digital Design has announced that they are bringing their Liverpool EGGP scenery to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have already done the John Lennon Airport for Prepar3D and X-Plane.

