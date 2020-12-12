Digital Design Announces Liverpool EGGP Coming To MSFS

In a brief Facebook post, Digital Design has announced that they are bringing their Liverpool EGGP scenery to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have already done the John Lennon Airport for Prepar3D and X-Plane.
In a brief Facebook post, Digital Design has announced that they are bringing their Liverpool EGGP scenery to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have already done the John Lennon Airport for Prepar3D and X-Plane.
Just curious. Don't care if your flight was 23 NM in a J3 Cub with a 40 kt headwind the whole way, just want to hear about it. For me it was San...Last Post By: Jim Robinson Today, 11:30 AM
Please if you are using fs2002, how do you make ai objects, ships and aircraft appear in fs2002? I followed the tutorial on how to create ai traffic...Last Post By: leuen Today, 11:08 AM
Hi all I know there's hundreds if not thousands of threads across the various sites about CFG tweaking but I just wanted to try and clarify a few...Last Post By: loki Today, 11:02 AM
Has anyone successfully completed this? I`ve tried many times, but always failed due to many things including for example flying below 5000ft at...Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 10:57 AM