Historic Airline Group Is Better Than Ever This Christmas Season

This holiday season, the Historic Airline Group continues to make your classic airline experience better than ever. We have recently added more HS748 flights, including Brazil and the Caribbean. In Canada we have even more TCA 737 flights, more Air Canada DC9 flights and CP Air 747 flights across the Pacific. We have added Zantop DC-6 and DC-8 flights from Ypsilanti. Aer Lingus, BCal and BEA have more BAC 1-11 flights to choose from. Most four-engine piston flights have been reworked to show not only the historic flights but the actual flight numbers and times shown in period timetables.

From pistons to turboprops to early jets, the Historic Airline Group has over 15,000 flights to choose from. Visit us at:

www.historicairlinegroup.com