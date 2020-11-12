  • Welcome HSimulators To FlightSim.Com Store

    Today we announce the addition of a new X-Plane scenery developer to the FlightSim.Com Store. HSimulators likes to create scenery for the truly extreme regions of the world, including the Arctic, Antarctica and the Amazon. Their scenery packages lets you visit parts of the world that are otherwise unavailable to X-Plane pilots.

    Antarctica Mega Scenery

    The scenery covers the area of S60 to S90 degrees and W180 to E180 degrees. There are 51 research stations of different nationalities, with airstrips and heliport. Of the 51 locations, 35 are 3D scenery and 16 2D scenery. Mesh terrain of Antarctica’s total area, completely covered by the ice cap, developed with the generation of DSFbuilder, HSimulators’ mesh terrain management and creation program.

    Grand Arctic

    It is well-known that X-Plane’s Global Scenery only covers up to the North 73rd parallel. This scenery completes the Arctic region with more than one million square miles, approximately 1800x835 miles of scenery. In includes all mesh for Canada and Greenland in the region along with 23 airports.

    Russia Xtreme Arctic

    This scenery completes the Arctic region north of Russia, from 44 east to 152 east and 72 north to 82 north. In addition to the Russian Arctic mesh, Nagurskoye airport, located on Alexandra Island, is included. This is the closest Russian airport to the North Pole.

    Grand Amazonia

    The Grand Amazonia Scenery comprises a vast region of the extreme north of Brazil, on the border with Venezuela, a region of the Rio Uraricoera basins. The region is full of very isolated indigenous villages and gold mines, where the only access is by airplane or sometimes by river. A region of great conflict where the Brazilian Air Force is very active, both in patrolling and in assisting the people. In this first part you have ten airports and aerodromes.

