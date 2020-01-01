  • Review: Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-13-2020 05:00 PM  Number of Views: 9  
    0 Comments
    Airfields East Frisian Islands

    Publisher: Aerosoft

    Review Author:
    Stuart McGregor

    Suggested Price:
    $24.99
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    Welcome to the wonderful world of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, but...is it really a wonderful world? This review is for Aerosoft's scenery package, 'Airfields East Frisian Islands' and is my first step into the world of Microsoft and Asobo.

    Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS 2020

    I have been an ardent X-Plane fan for many years, and up until recently had avoided the temptation to go and see what all the fuss was about. X-Plane is simply fine I kept telling myself, no need for two sims, no thanks, and on and on the mental merry go round went for a couple of months. However, even the most hardened of simmers out there have a tipping point, and one wet and windy weekend I thought, 'what is the worst that can happen?', what the hey... and well folks, here we are.

    However, this review is not about the pros and cons of Microsoft Flight Simulator as there is plenty to read about this on various forums. Be warned though, as there are some 'very' strong views, both positive and not so positive...

    Anyway, this is my inside look at Aerosoft's package of small GA airfields located on the North Sea coast of Germany. The Frisian Islands are a group of islands that stretch from the north west of the Netherlands, through Germany, and right on up to the west of Denmark. The package in question covers the German section and includes six airfields in all.

    As I had previously lived in the north of the Netherlands for a few years, as well as having visited a couple of the islands on that side of the border, I was keen to take a look at this package.

    Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS 2020

    Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS 2020     Aerosoft - Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS 2020

