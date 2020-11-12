  • Little Navmap 2.6.6 Released

    Little Navmap 2.6.6 Released

    New Features

    • PACOTS oceanic tracks visible on map, tooltip and information view.
    • Multi-export configuration window open with context menu.
    • Completely new flight plan calculation.
    • Add remarks to flight plan waypoints or edit user defined flight plan points.
    • New logbook functionality. Attached trail, performance and flight plan files with preview on the map.
    • New map context menu with sub-menus.
    • Elevation profile information tooltip.
    • Messages in status bar showing background tasks. Opened on click or hover.
    • Five to one degree grid map overlay with labels.
    • New UIR and FIR airspaces instead of merged center type.
    • New user interface functionality. Fullscreen map, stay on top and more.
    • Tear off drop down menus in toolbar.
    • New connection dialog and AI range configuration for FSX, P3D and MSFS.

