Little Navmap 2.6.6 Released
Published on 12-11-2020 02:39 PM
New Features
- PACOTS oceanic tracks visible on map, tooltip and information view.
- Multi-export configuration window open with context menu.
- Completely new flight plan calculation.
- Add remarks to flight plan waypoints or edit user defined flight plan points.
- New logbook functionality. Attached trail, performance and flight plan files with preview on the map.
- New map context menu with sub-menus.
- Elevation profile information tooltip.
- Messages in status bar showing background tasks. Opened on click or hover.
- Five to one degree grid map overlay with labels.
- New UIR and FIR airspaces instead of merged center type.
- New user interface functionality. Fullscreen map, stay on top and more.
- Tear off drop down menus in toolbar.
- New connection dialog and AI range configuration for FSX, P3D and MSFS.
