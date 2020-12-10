  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series X|S Summer 2021

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Coming to Xbox Series X|S Summer 2021

    Microsoft Flight Simulator has a rich history on PC that spans nearly four decades, all the way back to 1982. For the first time, we wanted to give more aspiring pilots a chance to take flight by bringing this robust simulation to consoles. Today, we're excited to share that Microsoft Flight Simulator will come to life on the Xbox Series X|S this summer. Simmers on Xbox Series X|S can expect the same level of depth as the PC version, allowing you to experience the most authentic and realistic flight simulator we have ever created.

    From light planes to wide-body jets, you'll test your piloting skills against the challenges of real-time weather including accurate wind speed and direction, temperature, humidity, rain, and lighting - all in a dynamic and living world. With the power of satellite data and cloud-based AI, you'll travel the entire planet in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more.

    When launching Microsoft Flight Simulator on PC earlier this year, we said that this was only the beginning of our journey to make the best simulation possible. As we continue adding to the sim with free World Updates, themed DLC bundles, and other improvements, Xbox Series X|S simmers can expect these updates to arrive on console as well. We're also working with several third-party partners to bring additional peripherals to Xbox Series X|S that will make your console simming experience even more immersive.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator will be opening the skies to millions of new pilots on Xbox Series X|S in Summer 2021, and will be available via Xbox Game Pass on launch day. For the latest information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, stay tuned to @MSFSOfficial on Twitter.

