Verticalsim Updates Tampa International For X-Plane 11

Proud to be back into X-Plane 11 for a bit, and with that I'd like to announce the release of Tampa International Airport (KTPA) Version 2.0. Which is the biggest update since the initial release of Version 1.0. I added/fixed in a lot of compatibility and new and cool things to increase realism! A free update for V1 owners.

KTPA V2.0

Note: Nothing has changed with the mesh file, you will only need to update the airport itself.

New United MRO hangar (completed recently IRL)

Changed color of trees

Added more color to the main garages

Optimized night lighting for more FPS

Filled in more street lights

Re-Pbr'd all glass to actually act like glass (Airside A, C, E, F)(Tower)(Main terminal)(Some surrounding buildings)(Renaissance)

Redid some textures

Changed night lighting textures of Marriot (Removed HOPE)

Edited Ramp starts of UPS/Amazon

Changed export target to 11.30+

Added static aircraft to maintenance hangars

Removed ramp starts from engine runup and maintenance hangars

Changed Airborne hangars warning lights to a solid red

Filled in Airborne South's parking lot with lights and cars

Cleaned up runway markings so no double markings appear

Cleaned up grass bleed

Added some fuel trucks around airport

Fixed tree locations

Moved UPS trailers further away to give player more room

New baggage loaders and airport OPS trucks

Fixed missing texture on baggage tractor

Added more taxi sign HDR lights

