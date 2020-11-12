  • Verticalsim Updates Tampa International For X-Plane 11

    Nels_Anderson
    Verticalsim Updates Tampa International For X-Plane 11

    Proud to be back into X-Plane 11 for a bit, and with that I'd like to announce the release of Tampa International Airport (KTPA) Version 2.0. Which is the biggest update since the initial release of Version 1.0. I added/fixed in a lot of compatibility and new and cool things to increase realism! A free update for V1 owners.

    KTPA V2.0

    Note: Nothing has changed with the mesh file, you will only need to update the airport itself.

    • New United MRO hangar (completed recently IRL)
    • Changed color of trees
    • Added more color to the main garages
    • Optimized night lighting for more FPS
    • Filled in more street lights
    • Re-Pbr'd all glass to actually act like glass (Airside A, C, E, F)(Tower)(Main terminal)(Some surrounding buildings)(Renaissance)
    • Redid some textures
    • Changed night lighting textures of Marriot (Removed HOPE)
    • Edited Ramp starts of UPS/Amazon
    • Changed export target to 11.30+
    • Added static aircraft to maintenance hangars
    • Removed ramp starts from engine runup and maintenance hangars
    • Changed Airborne hangars warning lights to a solid red
    • Filled in Airborne South's parking lot with lights and cars
    • Cleaned up runway markings so no double markings appear
    • Cleaned up grass bleed
    • Added some fuel trucks around airport
    • Fixed tree locations
    • Moved UPS trailers further away to give player more room
    • New baggage loaders and airport OPS trucks
    • Fixed missing texture on baggage tractor
    • Added more taxi sign HDR lights

