Verticalsim Updates Tampa International For X-Plane 11

Proud to be back into X-Plane 11 for a bit, and with that I'd like to announce the release of Tampa International Airport (KTPA) Version 2.0. Which is the biggest update since the initial release of Version 1.0. I added/fixed in a lot of compatibility and new and cool things to increase realism! A free update for V1 owners.
KTPA V2.0
Note: Nothing has changed with the mesh file, you will only need to update the airport itself.
- New United MRO hangar (completed recently IRL)
- Changed color of trees
- Added more color to the main garages
- Optimized night lighting for more FPS
- Filled in more street lights
- Re-Pbr'd all glass to actually act like glass (Airside A, C, E, F)(Tower)(Main terminal)(Some surrounding buildings)(Renaissance)
- Redid some textures
- Changed night lighting textures of Marriot (Removed HOPE)
- Edited Ramp starts of UPS/Amazon
- Changed export target to 11.30+
- Added static aircraft to maintenance hangars
- Removed ramp starts from engine runup and maintenance hangars
- Changed Airborne hangars warning lights to a solid red
- Filled in Airborne South's parking lot with lights and cars
- Cleaned up runway markings so no double markings appear
- Cleaned up grass bleed
- Added some fuel trucks around airport
- Fixed tree locations
- Moved UPS trailers further away to give player more room
- New baggage loaders and airport OPS trucks
- Fixed missing texture on baggage tractor
- Added more taxi sign HDR lights