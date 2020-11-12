Aeroplane Heaven C-47/DC3 Upgrade V2

We announce a further upgrade to our popular C-47/DC3 packages for P3DV4.5 and V5.

The upgrade consists of several model improvements including adjustments to the gear geometry and other small fixes.

Also, some texture improvements to existing liveries and the addition of four new liveries - KLM, British United Airways, Aer Lingus and Buffalo Airways.

A new model variant has been added. This is the "ViewMaster" variant, especially popular in Australia. The ViewMaster had two pairs of side windows replaced by "panorama" windows with associated facing seats to take in wide expansive views of the world outside. Based on the American DC3 fuselage, the passenger door was repositioned to the left side to match the standard British layout.

Additional improvements have also been made to the system code to correct some lighting errors.

To take advantage of the complete upgrade package, it will be necessary to re-download the entire pack from your chosen vendor.

