Aerosoft - Alta Airport For X-Plane 11

    The picturesque Altjafjord located Alta Airport (ENAT, ALF) is part of one of the most sparsely populated and most remote areas of northern Norway.

    This add-on for X-Plane 11 provides a very accurate and realistic recreation of Alta Airport, including high-detailed models and textures that were optimized for excellent visuals with great performance. Custom flag animations, runway light and night time effects create a lifelike and lively rendition of the Alta Airport.

    Special highlights are the seasonal variations, including 3D snow that in combination with the customized terrain mesh provide an impressive atmosphere especially in winter. The mountains in the nearly 50 km² surroundings of the airport make for a challenging approach in an imposing ambience.

    Features

    • Realistic recreation of Alta Airport (ENAT, ALF)
    • All airport buildings included in high detail
    • Models and textures based on photos taken at the airport
    • Created using optimal modelling and texturing techniques for optimal performance and visuals
    • Custom flag animations
    • Animated marshaller (SAM Plugin required)
    • Realistic HDR night time lighting
    • Custom approach and runway lights including lead in lights for runway 29
    • Terminal interior included
    • Static aircraft included
    • High resolution photo scenery (20 cm/pixel) covering the airport boundary
    • Large coverage of 50 cm/pixel photo scenery (46.7 km²)
    • Seasonal variations (SAM Plugin required)

