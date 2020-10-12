  • Sofly Guide To Flight Simulator MSFS 2020 Update To v1.70

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-10-2020 12:34 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020

    Attention FlightSim.Com Store Customers

    If you bought the Sofly guide from our store this is a free upgrade. Just login to your store account, go to "My Account", and download the book again to get the latest version.

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020 v1.60

    This version now brings the guide to 244 pages. This is over 100 extra pages for free since we launched the product back in August.

    SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020 v1.50

    Changelog v1.70

    • NEW - World Update II: US Section
    • NEW - Future of Flight Simulator
    • NEW - Future of A Guide to Flight Simulator
    • ADDED - Four new airports based on the free World Update (US) for the simulator
    • FIXED - All pages now correctly display the version number
    • FIXED - Images missing from Airbus tutorial

    Spend more time flying in your new simulator with the best possible set up. SoFly's team of experts have carefully crafted an easy to follow guide, enabling you to swiftly adapt your settings to maximise performance without compromising the look of your new simulator.

    A Guide to Flight Simulator will provide you with detailed information for each of the hand-crafted airports, whilst the tips and tricks from certified pilots will give you the confidence needed to complete complicated manoeuvres and land at challenging airports. Detailed specs will help you understand each of the included aircraft to help you become the best virtual pilot.

    Purchase SoFly - A Guide to Flight Simulator - MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: ebook, guide, msfs, sofly

