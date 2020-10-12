Sofly Guide To Flight Simulator MSFS 2020 Update To v1.70

Attention FlightSim.Com Store Customers
If you bought the Sofly guide from our store this is a free upgrade. Just login to your store account, go to "My Account", and download the book again to get the latest version.
This version now brings the guide to 244 pages. This is over 100 extra pages for free since we launched the product back in August.
Changelog v1.70
- NEW - World Update II: US Section
- NEW - Future of Flight Simulator
- NEW - Future of A Guide to Flight Simulator
- ADDED - Four new airports based on the free World Update (US) for the simulator
- FIXED - All pages now correctly display the version number
- FIXED - Images missing from Airbus tutorial
