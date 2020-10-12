iniBuilds Announces iniSimulations A310-300

This product will be a standalone product from the A300 with a 35% off discount for A300 customers. We are also going to offer a discount for A310 customers to purchase the A300. They can purchase the A300 for 25% off.

This product consists of many new and improved 3D elements including a new wing and a full overhaul of the exterior textures! We also will be introducing enhanced wingflex and of course the long-range capabilities the A310-300 is known for; additionally also utilizing the experimental flight model present in the most recent version of X-Plane 11.

This is just a brief list with an extensive, more detailed changelog to come soon. I am also pleased to report that the base package will consist of both the freighter and passenger as we did with the A300; with the freighter releasing first and the passenger variant coming soon after.

I am also pleased to announce that we will be making two expansions off the base packages of both the A300 & A310 and a brand new family of airliners. What these are and what they pertain to will be disclosed in January/February 2021! Work on all of these are in full swing at this moment in time.

