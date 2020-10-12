Parallel 42 Announces The Skypark

Flight simulation can be pretty dull without a feeling of purpose. As a contract pilot on The Skypark, you can choose worldwide adventure or chase financial success. Wonder where you'll go first? Your virtual assistant "Brigit" will help, your only job is to fly!

What Is The Skypark?

Available exclusively for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, The Skypark is a living playground within your sim. Indulge your fantasies of traveling the world by air while working a market of worldwide contracts.

A revolutionary platform for the enjoyment of flight simulation built on a simple concept... Less Planning, More Flying.

The Skypark combines virtual characters, contract jobs, tours, and adventures for pilots to use their custom aircraft and scenery collections to reignite their passion for flight.

Source