JustSim Announces Hamburg For MSFS

In a brief Facebook post, JustSim has announced they plan to release scenery of Hamburg Airport for Microsoft Flight Simulator in two to three days. Serving the second largest city in Germany, EDDH will make a nice addition to MSFS 2020.
