FSRealistic Coming to MSFS 2020

The team behind XPRealistic have announced FSRealistic which we expect will be a similar utility for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

XPRealistic V2 brings a whole new world of immersion into X-Plane. With a growing list of 40 realistic camera and sound effects, you will experience X-Plane like never before. XPRealistic V2 bring realistic effects for GA, Jets, Turboprops, Gliders, Helicopters, Seaplanes and more.

Few details are offered so far but we expect the X-Plane version description gives a good idea what it will include.

