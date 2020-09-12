MKVY Productions – EGKK Gatwick for MSFS

Scenery add-on using the default jetways, runways but with custom modelled scenery. Custom taxiway markings, lights, buildings, correct stand plates and added detail throughout.
Continuously evolving and updated regularly. Seasonal themes through updates.
By Mark Vickery.
Features
- Development continues with version 7.7
- Cleaned up airbridge mesh and escalators in a better position pier 6
- Added green taxiway lights to many taxiways which are tiny blender models, not default SDK assets
- Brick textures corrected and changed in some areas by correcting scale and uv mapping to give a more matte appearance
- Xmas temporary seasonal theme included, removed in the next update in January
- All models in modellib are my my own work