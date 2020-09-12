  • Lionheart Creations Coming To MSFS 2020

    Lionheart Creations Coming To MSFS 2020

    Where is Bill Ortis!? What is up with Lionheart Creations? Are they still going?

    Yes...Still here, still alive, still working hard.

    I have been working massively hard to learn the new simulator, MSFS 2020. It has new code, though some code still works in it. I have opted to go with Blender as the main 3D design tool to export and build and work on and convert models to for MSFS because the newest version of Max 2020 and 2021 is lacking.

    Lionheart Creations Coming To MSFS 2020

    Presently, I am working on the Trinidad and Kodiak as the first models to come to MSFS. Many hurdles...much to learn. Blender is going well. I am impressed with it. Converting the models is difficult though.

    Yes, I still want to finish the F100, the Panthera, the Avanti, and update planes and hope to be converting the fleet to MSFS. It will take time. It is not easy.

    What an amazing sim, MSFS. I am so impressed...

    Lionheart Creations Coming To MSFS 2020

