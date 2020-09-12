Wing42 Releases Hotfit Fox MSFS Bleriot XI

I just uploaded a hotfix for the Bleriot XI.
It addresses the flipped-wing issue for the R.I.P. version of the aircraft and updates the label for the livery selection window.
To install the hotfix, copy the content of the zip file to your
installation of the Bleriot XI. You can find it under: Alternatively, you can download the full version of the aircraft on
our web site through "My Downloads". For all new customers the changes have already been incorporated to
the installer.
