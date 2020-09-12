VSKYLABS Updating Guimbal Cabri G2

The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project will soon be updated to version v2.0.

Upcoming version v2.0 update will include various additional features such as enhanced governor operation, 3D checklist assistance, flight dynamics tuneups and 3D modeling/texturing touch-ups and tuneups and interactivity improvements for easier hardware assignments using the default X-Plane key/button assignment setup system.

Upcoming version v2.0 will also open the path for implementing deeper systems enhancements, following the project's long-term development plan.

A PDF manual/POH folder will be added to v2.0, including detailed setup references for VR/Key/Button assignments.

Upcoming update to v2.0 is FREE to all existing customers. When ready, it will be injected via the included STMA autoupdater plugin, and in addition, the store build will be updated accordingly.

Stay tuned! v2.0 update release is expected within a few days!

Source