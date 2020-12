Chuck Yeager - RIP

Brigadier General Charles E. Yeager February 13, 1923 - December 7, 2020

Yesterday on the 7th December, Chuck Yeager passed away at the age of 97. Remembered by many as the first person to break the sound barrier, he was one of the true greats of the aviation world and will be greatly missed. Enjoy your new wings Chuck...you've earned them!