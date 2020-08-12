FSDG Releases Nairobi For MSFS

We just released our next MSFS add-on! Our super-popular Nairobi scenery is now available for the new sim - and it really looks gorgeous.

Features

Accurate rendition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (HKJK)

Accurate and detailed rendition of Dzaoudzi Pamandzi International Airport (FMCZ)

Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials

Realistic static aircraft for more authenticity

Optimized for great performance and visual quality

Compatible with all known add-ons

Manual included

Source

FSDG Releases Walvis Bay

Aerosoft - FSDG - Nairobi for X-Plane 11