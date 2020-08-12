  • FSDG Releases Nairobi For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-08-2020  
    FSDG Releases Nairobi For MSFS

    We just released our next MSFS add-on! Our super-popular Nairobi scenery is now available for the new sim - and it really looks gorgeous.

    Features

    • Accurate rendition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (HKJK)
    • Accurate and detailed rendition of Dzaoudzi Pamandzi International Airport (FMCZ)
    • Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials
    • Realistic static aircraft for more authenticity
    • Optimized for great performance and visual quality
    • Compatible with all known add-ons
    • Manual included

