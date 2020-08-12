FSDG Releases Nairobi For MSFS

We just released our next MSFS add-on! Our super-popular Nairobi scenery is now available for the new sim - and it really looks gorgeous.
Features
- Accurate rendition of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (HKJK)
- Latest MSFS technologies like dynamic lights or ground materials
- Realistic static aircraft for more authenticity
- Optimized for great performance and visual quality
- Compatible with all known add-ons
- Manual included
