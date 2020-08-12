  • IndiaFoxtEcho Update On T-45C For MSFS

    We believe it is paramount to be completely honest to our customers, as it is far better, in our opinion, to have fewer satisfied customer than having a lot of disappointed ones... so, as promised, here is a list of shortcomings and things we think we will not be able to do in the T-45C for MSFS.

    • Carrier functionality: at the moment there are no carriers in the game, and while the carrier-related aircraft functionalities are there in the SDK, they do not seem to work.
    • HUD rendition: frankly the current method we are employing is not that good: it is not collimated or occluded. Basically it is just a semitransparent texture applied to the HUD glass. It still serves the purpose of presenting "heads up" data, but it is frankly disappointing - especially in VR. Moreover, the HUD seems to have issues with TAA (tends to become blurry) - but works fine with other AA methods.
    • MFD HSI Plan/Mapping: the old fs9gps mapping service is not working anymore, and alternate methods are not documented. So, the HSI page of the MFD will be basically a digital version of a traditional HSI (meaning it will not show graphical information about the flight plan, VORs/NDBs and airports). It will still be possible to navigate by following pointers and stuff like that, but the HSI mode will be somewhat limited.

    We still believe it will be a decent rendition of this aircraft, as we think that the graphics are pretty good, the flight model will be satisfactory and you will still be able to follow 99% of the real world checklist. And then, cloud surfing is still lots of fun.In terms of schedule, we are working hard to have a test version ready before 2020 ends...but, as usual, it is done when it is done.

