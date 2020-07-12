  • TopSkills - Navigating With G1000 for MSFS

    TopSkills - Navigating With G1000 for MSFS

    Navigate Precisely Anywhere in Your Simulator

    Glass instrument panels are mainstays of modern aviation. The Garmin G1000 is used by general and commercial aviation alike because it makes navigation information so easy to read and use. Pilots always have a clear and concise picture of where they are and where they are going.

    In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, the Garmin G1000 is available in these aircraft:

    • Beechcraft Baron G58
    • Beechcraft Bonanza
    • Beechcraft King Air 350
    • Cessna 172 Skyhawk
    • Cessna 208B Grand Caravan
    • Daher TBM 930
    • Diamond DA40 and DA42
    • Extra 330 LT (variation)
    • Flight Design CTSL (variation)
    • JMB VL-3 (variation)

    Make your simulations as realistic as possible by expertly using the G1000 for navigating your cross-country flights.

    Master Navigating With the Garmin G1000 Glass Panel

    Learn to use the Garmin G1000's Multi-Function Display (MFD) and the Primary Flight Display (PFD) to navigate easily and precisely anywhere in the world like a real pilot.

    • Read and decipher data on map screens and in windows
    • Learn functions of buttons and knobs
    • Change map and data screens for more information
    • Access detailed data about airports and waypoints
    • Change destination en route
    • Enable GPS in your omni-bearing indicator (OBI)
    • Set your autopilot to follow GPS
    • And much more

    Enjoy the Advantages of GPS Navigation

    • Navigating is easier and precise.
    • Direct routing shortens distances and durations.
    • Positions, distances, speeds, and estimated times are shown.
    • Guesswork is omitted.
    • Navigation errors are eliminated.
    • Valuable time is saved.
    • Fuel efficiency is maximized.

    Learn From an Instructional Video

    • Deliberately designed and constructed
    • Well organized presentation
    • Scripted and edited narration
    • Separate screens for each step
    • Animated highlights for key concepts
    • Clear explanations for everything

    Benefit From Professional Production

    • Meticulously planned
    • Thoroughly researched
    • Diligently constructed
    • Independently verified for accuracy
    • Separately reviewed for quality

    Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

    • Uses common video players such as Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, and WinAmp
    • Instructions for use are included.
    • Duration 9:40 minutes
    • File size 200 MB
    • Exclusively for home flight simulation

    Limitations

    This video focuses on using the MFD and PFD in the Garmin G1000 glass panel for basic cross-country navigation in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020. It does not explain instrument approach procedures. Being limited to navigation, it does not explain everything a G1000 does. Basic principles and methods can be applied to similar devices and other simulation programs.

    Includes Transcript

    Text of the entire video is included in PDF format for convenient referencing.

    Includes Free V-Speed Card

    • Most common general aviation V-Speeds
    • Minimums, maximum, and optimums
    • Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side
    • Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side
    • Clearly described
    • Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft
    • Free with purchase of this flight-sim video

