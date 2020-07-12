TopSkills - Navigating With G1000 for MSFS

Navigate Precisely Anywhere in Your Simulator

Glass instrument panels are mainstays of modern aviation. The Garmin G1000 is used by general and commercial aviation alike because it makes navigation information so easy to read and use. Pilots always have a clear and concise picture of where they are and where they are going.

In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, the Garmin G1000 is available in these aircraft:

Beechcraft Baron G58

Beechcraft Bonanza

Beechcraft King Air 350

Cessna 172 Skyhawk

Cessna 208B Grand Caravan

Daher TBM 930

Diamond DA40 and DA42

Extra 330 LT (variation)

Flight Design CTSL (variation)

JMB VL-3 (variation)

Make your simulations as realistic as possible by expertly using the G1000 for navigating your cross-country flights.

Master Navigating With the Garmin G1000 Glass Panel

Learn to use the Garmin G1000's Multi-Function Display (MFD) and the Primary Flight Display (PFD) to navigate easily and precisely anywhere in the world like a real pilot.

Read and decipher data on map screens and in windows

Learn functions of buttons and knobs

Change map and data screens for more information

Access detailed data about airports and waypoints

Change destination en route

Enable GPS in your omni-bearing indicator (OBI)

Set your autopilot to follow GPS

And much more

Enjoy the Advantages of GPS Navigation

Navigating is easier and precise.

Direct routing shortens distances and durations.

Positions, distances, speeds, and estimated times are shown.

Guesswork is omitted.

Navigation errors are eliminated.

Valuable time is saved.

Fuel efficiency is maximized.

Learn From an Instructional Video

Deliberately designed and constructed

Well organized presentation

Scripted and edited narration

Separate screens for each step

Animated highlights for key concepts

Clear explanations for everything

Benefit From Professional Production

Meticulously planned

Thoroughly researched

Diligently constructed

Independently verified for accuracy

Separately reviewed for quality

Compatible With Popular Software and Operating Systems

Uses common video players such as Windows Media Player, RealPlayer, and WinAmp

Instructions for use are included.

Duration 9:40 minutes

File size 200 MB

Exclusively for home flight simulation

Limitations

This video focuses on using the MFD and PFD in the Garmin G1000 glass panel for basic cross-country navigation in Microsoft Flight Simulator® 2020. It does not explain instrument approach procedures. Being limited to navigation, it does not explain everything a G1000 does. Basic principles and methods can be applied to similar devices and other simulation programs.

Includes Transcript

Text of the entire video is included in PDF format for convenient referencing.

Includes Free V-Speed Card

Most common general aviation V-Speeds

Minimums, maximum, and optimums

Listed by abbreviation alphabetically on one side

Listed by abbreviation by relative speed on other side

Clearly described

Applies universally, not to any particular aircraft

Free with purchase of this flight-sim video

